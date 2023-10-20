Freddie Draper hat-trick ensures Walsall secure draw at Newport

Teenage striker Freddie Draper completed his hat-trick in the sixth minute of stoppage time to earn Walsall a 3-3 draw at Newport.

County midfielder Bryn Morris thought he had won it for the hosts with goals in the fourth and 67th minutes, while in between Exiles striker Will Evans claimed his 12th goal of the season, but Draper had the final say with his third leveller of the night.

Morris’ first was a superb strike into the top corner after slick one-touch build-up play involving Evans and Omar Bogle.

Draper levelled for the first time in the 16th minute when he converted a Tom Knowles cross, but Evans curled into the corner to give the hosts a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.

Draper grabbed his second eight minutes after the restart with a cool finish before Morris slammed the ball into the roof of the net at the other end.

And 19-year-old Draper, on loan from Lincoln, stabbed in Donervon Daniels’ centre to level for a third time at the death.