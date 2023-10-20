Mat Sadler hails ‘special night’ for Walsall hat-trick hero Freddie Draper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mat Sadler hails ‘special night’ for Walsall hat-trick hero Freddie Draper

By Press Association
Mat Sadler, right, was delighted with Freddie Draper (Nick Potts/PA)
Mat Sadler, right, was delighted with Freddie Draper (Nick Potts/PA)

Walsall manager Mat Sadler praised hat-trick hero Freddie Draper after the teenager equalised for a third time in the sixth minute of stoppage time to earn a 3-3 draw at Newport.

County midfielder Bryn Morris thought he had won it for the hosts with goals in the fourth and 67th minutes, while in between Exiles striker Will Evans claimed his 12th strike of the season, but Draper had the final say with his third leveller of the night.

Sadler was delighted for the 19-year-old Lincoln loanee and is hoping he can keep hold of him beyond January.

“He’s got bags of ability and it’s a special night for him – his first career hat-trick. I’m really pleased for him,” said Sadler.

“Whisper it, because he’s doing some fantastic things! We’ve got a great relationship with Lincoln, and we hope to see Freddie for as long as we can in a Walsall shirt.”

Morris opened the scoring with a superb strike into the top corner after slick one-touch build-up play involving Evans and Omar Bogle.

Draper levelled for the first time in the 16th minute when he converted a Tom Knowles cross, but Evans curled into the corner to give the hosts a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.

Draper grabbed his second eight minutes into the second half with a cool finish after Joe Riley’s through-ball dissected the home defence.

Morris slammed the ball into the roof of the net from close range at the other end after Evans’ tempting cross.

But County could not hold on and Draper stabbed in Donervon Daniels’ centre to level for a third time at the death.

“Fair play to the lads; they showed extreme character, extreme heart, resilience, desire, and that bit of quality to give the supporters something to go home with, which they deserved,” said Sadler.

“It does feel a little bit like a win, of course it does. We’re a bit frustrated because we feel the game could have been there for us to win, but we have to be pleased with a point in the end.”

Newport boss Graham Coughlan saw his celebrations of one year in charge at Rodney Parade ruined by the late drama.

“I am really annoyed, frustrated and disappointed,” said the Irishman. “Score three goals at home and you fully expect to win the game.

“To concede three goals in the manner that we did, as a former centre-half I am fuming. You can’t concede goals like the way we conceded.

“You trust people, give them jerseys and chances in the team and they go out and give you those type of errors. That is not good enough at this level.”