Ryan Lowe pleased as Preston earn a point against Millwall

By Press Association
Ryan Lowe was pleased with his Preston side (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ryan Lowe was pleased with his Preston side (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Preston boss Ryan Lowe hailed a hard-earned point as his side snapped their three-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw at home to Millwall.

It took just three minutes for North End to get on the scoresheet, as Danish striker Mads Frokjær-Jensen coolly slotted home his third goal of the season.

But the Lions, in their first match following the dismissal of Gary Rowett earlier this week, hit back through a magical turn and finish from Zian Flemming after half an hour.

Both sides had chances to take all three points, with Millwall youngster Aidomo Emakhu rattling the crossbar and Ched Evans going close for the hosts on his return from injury after seven months out.

And Lowe was relieved to take a point from a breathless affair as his side look to return to their early-season form.

“It’s all about finding a way to get points on the board, and we’ve done that today,” he said.

“We were fantastic in the first 15 minutes, but then they pegged us back. Flemming is a top player, and he’s put their equaliser right in the top bins.

“We’ve got bodies up the pitch and we created a really strong impetus, but it just wasn’t enough unfortunately.

“Millwall were really hanging on towards the end, but as I’ve said many times before, if you can’t win, just make sure you don’t lose.

“The final ball just quite wasn’t there I suppose. It was a 90 per cent performance from us today, but we need another per cent.

“We know exactly what Millwall are like. They’re a decent side, but we have to move on now and see what Wednesday brings.”

A major positive for Lowe was the return of striker Evans, who came off the bench after recovering from surgery for a neck and spine problem that had left him sidelined since April.

“Just to see Ched on the pitch was brilliant. I’m really pleased for him,” added Lowe.

“It’s been a long time coming, and he looked a real threat, just as we expect.

“Ched’s a warrior, he’s had a big scare, but I’m pleased for him and his family that he’s fully fit again.”

Millwall came into the lunchtime kick-off after a dramatic week in South London that saw Rowett relieved of his duties after four years in charge at the Den.

Interim boss Adam Barrett praised the way his players have dealt with the situation to earn a valuable point on the road.

“I was delighted with the application and the attitude of all the lads,” he said.

“It’s been a hectic few days with what’s gone on, but the lads are experienced and it’s all been quite seamless really. This is football, and we move on.

“I’m delighted with the point. It was quite a nervy start from the lads, and we didn’t get out of the blocks in the manner I’d have liked.

“We reacted really well after that opening 10 or 15 minutes, though. We moved the ball well and got ourselves a great goal.

“The second half was a bit scrappy, and a bit too stop-start. I was pleased with how the lads dug in, though. This is a good point away at a really strong Preston side.”