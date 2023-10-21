Sir Bobby Charlton’s glorious career in pictures

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of England’s greatest ever footballers, has died at the age of 86.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his remarkable life in pictures:

Charlton (second from the right) with his team-mates, including Duncan Edwards (far right) ahead of the 1957 FA Cup final, which Manchester United lost 2-1 to Aston Villa. Edwards would be one of eight United players to die in the Munich air disaster the following year (PA).

Charlton (left) celebrates after the 1963 FA Cup final triumph against Leicester (PA).

Charlton (centre) with his brother Jack (right). The pair played together for England for the first time in a 2-2 draw with Scotland in April 1965 (PA).

Charlton (right) scores a stunning long-range effort in England’s group-stage win over Mexico at the 1966 World Cup (PA).

Charlton (far right) fires in the second of his two goals in the semi-final victory over Portugal (PA).

Charlton (far right) appears overcome with emotion as England captain Bobby Moore (centre) lifts the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley following the defeat of West Germany. Between Moore and Charlton is Geoff Hurst (PA).

Charlton (fifth from left), Denis Law (far left) and George Best (far right) are among the players celebrating as United boss Matt Busby holds the First Division trophy aloft in 1967 (PA).

European Cup glory followed the next year. Here, Charlton (centre) scores the first goal of his brace in the 4-1 final win over Benfica at Wembley (PA).

The triumph – yet another Wembley success for Charlton – made United England’s first European champions (PA).

Charlton with his England caps at the time he won his 100th in a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland at Wembley in April 1970 (PA).

Charlton played the last of his 758 games for United in April 1973 (PA).

Charlton during his brief spell as manager of Preston (PA).

Charlton, who returned to United as a director in 1984, sitting alongside Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA).

Charlton and his wife Lady Norma with his knighthood, which he received in 1994 (Martin Keene/PA).

Charlton receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from his brother Jack during the BBC Sport Personality of the Year awards in 2008 (David Davies/PA).

The ‘United Trinity’ statue of Best, Law and Charlton outside Old Trafford, which was unveiled in 2008 (Nick Potts/PA).

The unveiling of Old Trafford’s South Stand as the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA).

Charlton, pictured with England manager Gareth Southgate, by the pitch at England’s St George’s Park training complex which was named after him (Nick Potts/PA).