Jordan Rhodes rescues point for Blackpool from draw with high-flying Oxford

Jordan Rhodes glanced in a stoppage-time header to earn Blackpool a 1-1 draw at second-placed Oxford in Sky Bet League One.

Left-back Greg Leigh netted his fifth goal of the season to give Oxford a 36th-minute lead.

The Jamaica international volleyed in a Stan Mills cross from close range at the end of a flowing move from the U’s, but Blackpool mounted a strong finish to salvage a point.

Oxford dominated possession with their crisp passing in the first half but the Tangerines stayed disciplined to deny them many clear openings.

Leigh escaped his marker at the back post from a free-kick but could not direct his downward header past Dan Grimshaw.

However, he made no mistake with his unerring volley a few minutes later to break the deadlock.

Pool’s first effort on goal came 10 minutes into the second half when Rhodes tried to lob the keeper – but James Beadle saved comfortably.

Shayne Lavery headed over, James Husband nodded a corner wide and Rhodes volleyed over as Blackpool pressed hard for an equaliser late on.

Beadle also saved with his legs from Rhodes but the striker eventually beat him.