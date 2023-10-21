Shaun Whalley goal consigns Mike Williamson to losing start as new MK Dons boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaun Whalley goal consigns Mike Williamson to losing start as new MK Dons boss

By Press Association
Shaun Whalley earned Accrington victory over MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shaun Whalley earned Accrington victory over MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mike Williamson lost his first match as MK Dons head coach as Accrington claimed a 1-0 win to move into the League Two play-off spots.

Shaun Whalley struck in the 31st minute to make it three successive league wins for the Reds while it is now nine games without a win for the Dons, who appointed Williamson four days ago after sacking Graham Alexander.

Mohamed Eisa could have given the new Williamson era a dream start after 40 seconds but his effort went narrowly over the bar.

Chances were at a premium with a Joe Pritchard strike pushed away by visiting goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray after 14 minutes.

Stanley took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Pritchard found the unmarked Whalley in the area and he made space for himself before firing the ball into the roof of the net.

Dons top scorer Eisa had another two chances before the break but was unable to find the target.

Whalley came close to a second for the home side after 50 minutes but MacGillivray denied him from close range.

MK Dons pressed for the equaliser with Max Dean coming close but they were unable to avoid defeat and drop to 18th place.