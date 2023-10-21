Louie Barry brace helps Stockport to eighth straight win

A brace from Louie Barry helped Stockport to an eighth straight win – 3-2 against Grimsby.

The hosts were awarded a penalty inside six minutes after Will Collar was pulled down in the box, with Barry converting to open the scoring.

Two minutes later, Tanto Olaofe slotted past Jake Eastwood to double Stockport’s lead.

The Hatters almost made it three after 39 minutes but a second spot-kick was struck wide by Olaofe.

Grimsby halved the deficit shortly before half-time as Donovan Wilson scrambled for the ball and scored from close range.

The visitors equalised through a Gavan Holohan penalty after goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe had brought him down.

But Stockport restored their lead in the 74th minute when a free-kick met the head of Collar and he nodded across goal for Barry to score.

The Mariners fought for another equaliser deep into stoppage time but it was not to be.

Victory for the hosts sees them stay at the top of Sky Bet League Two.