Louie Barry brace helps Stockport to eighth straight win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Louie Barry brace helps Stockport to eighth straight win

By Press Association
Louie Barry’s brace helped Stockport to victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Louie Barry’s brace helped Stockport to victory (Nick Potts/PA)

A brace from Louie Barry helped Stockport to an eighth straight win – 3-2 against Grimsby.

The hosts were awarded a penalty inside six minutes after Will Collar was pulled down in the box, with Barry converting to open the scoring.

Two minutes later, Tanto Olaofe slotted past Jake Eastwood to double Stockport’s lead.

The Hatters almost made it three after 39 minutes but a second spot-kick was struck wide by Olaofe.

Grimsby halved the deficit shortly before half-time as Donovan Wilson scrambled for the ball and scored from close range.

The visitors equalised through a Gavan Holohan penalty after goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe had brought him down.

But Stockport restored their lead in the 74th minute when a free-kick met the head of Collar and he nodded across goal for Barry to score.

The Mariners fought for another equaliser deep into stoppage time but it was not to be.

Victory for the hosts sees them stay at the top of Sky Bet League Two.