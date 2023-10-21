Port Vale end losing streak with draw at Stevenage

Port Vale halted a three-match losing streak with a 0-0 draw away at Stevenage.

Andy Crosby’s men arrived in Hertfordshire on the back of three straight defeats and no win in five and Connor Ripley kept Jake Forster-Caskey and Jamie Reid’s efforts out either side of half time to ensure a point for the visitors.

The away side started well as Ben Garrity saw his shot blocked and Funso Ojo’s well-struck shot from range was saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond from the resulting corner.

Boro started to come into the game before the half hour mark when Forster-Caskey’s effort was well-saved by Ripley before Nick Freeman’s follow-up was blocked.

Dan Butler’s pinpoint cross then picked out Forster-Caskey, who fired over from close range.

Ripley had to be on hand once again after the break, standing firm to deny Reid after he was out through on goal.

Stevenage kept up the pressure as they tried to force a winner, but Jason Lowe was on hand to block Elliott List’s effort late on.