Crewe come from behind twice to win at Crawley

By Press Association
Courtney Baker-Richardson was on target for Crewe (Tim Parker/PA).
Crawley twice let the lead slip to crash to their third successive league defeat as Crewe marked Lee Bell’s 50th game in charge with a 4-2 victory at the Broadfield Stadium.

Crewe, victors in only two of their previous 21 away league matches, were spirited throughout as Crawley suffered back-to-back home league defeats for the first time under boss Scott Lindsey.

Crewe came close to taking the lead in only the third minute when, following a free-kick from former Crawley midfielder Jack Powell, Rio Adebisi’s close-range effort was parried by goalkeeper Corey Addai.

Striker Klaidi Lolos, making his first home league start of the season, put the hosts ahead after 15 minutes from the edge of the area after being set up by Danilo Orsi.

But the lead only lasted five minutes, with Shilow Tracey racing on to a through-ball from Joe White to level with a low shot into the corner.

Ronan Darcy restored Crawley’s advantage in the 28th minute, his drive from the edge of the area hitting both posts before going in following an assist by Lolos.

Crewe made 2-2 11 minutes after the interval when stand-in Crawley skipper Dion Conroy put through his own goal after a cross by Adebisi.

Nick Tsaroulla shot over from a good position before Reds substitute Kellan Gordon curled an effort wide from the edge of the area.

But Courtney Baker-Richardson converted a low cross by Michael Williams from point-blank range to put Crewe 3-2 ahead after 75 minutes.

And substitute Elliot Nevitt sealed victory in the third minute of stoppage time by rounding keeper Addai and planting the ball into an empty net.