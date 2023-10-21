Luke McNally winner helps Stoke overcome Sunderland in hard-fought clash

Stoke secured a first home win since August as they battled for a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

The Potters took an early lead when the returning Ryan Mmaee opened his Sky Bet Championship goal account following a summer switch from Ferencvaros.

But the hosts’ celebrations were cut short when Jack Clarke levelled soon after with his eighth league goal of the season, climbing to the top of the division’s scoring charts in the process.

The half-time instructions of Alex Neil – the former Black Cats boss – proved key as Stoke regained the lead with Luke McNally’s first goal since March 2022.

And Neil’s Sunderland successor Tony Mowbray was a frustrated figure as the visitors failed to avoid a second defeat in a row despite a late onslaught.

Stoke, who sat two points above the drop zone prior to the fixture, started brightly as they looked to return from the international break with a flourish.

And their early dominance was rewarded inside seven minutes when Mmaee – making a first appearance since August due to injury – notched the opener.

An inviting Mehdi Leris flick-on teed up the Morocco international, who finished with aplomb into the far corner for his first Championship goal.

However, the home side’s lead proved short-lived as Sunderland levelled inside four minutes, mainly thanks to a combination of industry and flair courtesy of Jobe Bellingham.

The 18-year-old won possession back before weaving through the Potters’ defence, with his venomous strike parried by Mark Travers fortuitously into the path of Clarke.

An opportunity of that nature was all too inviting for the red-hot Clarke, who obliged and tapped in to become the division’s top scorer outright.

Wouter Burger nearly followed in the footsteps of team-mate Mmaee in notching his first Stoke league goal, but his ambitious effort from range was tipped over.

And Mmaee himself nearly added a second to his tally after the half-hour mark, only for his goal-bound header to be cleared off the line.

The hosts were nearly architects of their own downfall after some calamitous defending, but the opportunistic Abdoullah Ba could only fire into the side netting.

Despite ending the half fortunate to be level, Stoke returned from the interval with the wind in their sails and a spring in their step.

And Neil’s side reassumed control of the tie when Daniel Johnson’s deep corner delivery was nodded home by on-loan Burnley defender McNally for his first Potters strike.

Mowbray attempted to ignite a Sunderland fightback with a triple change after the hour mark, and his switch nearly yielded an immediate reward.

Substitute Bradley Dack’s enticing set-piece was met by a powerful Daniel Ballard header which cannoned off the post.

The 2,590 travelling Sunderland fans tried to rouse their side with Adil Aouchiche and Clarke going closest to an equaliser, but the Black Cats’ efforts were in vain.