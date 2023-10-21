Burton too strong for Bristol Rovers

Burton made it four straight League One wins with a comprehensive 4-1 win over 10-man Bristol Rovers.

Bez Lubala grabbed a first-half brace after Antony Evans had headed Rovers in front but, after Ryan Woods was dismissed midway through the second half, Albion rammed home their advantage with goals from Joe Powell and Kwadwo Baah.

Rovers went in front just moments after Albion’s Powell had hit the woodwork direct from a corner. The Gas went up the other end and good link-up play between Chris Martin and Aaron Collins saw Evans stoop to head in unmarked at the back post.

It took Albion a while to properly settle into the game but Lubala put them in control by the break.

The Congolese striker got the touch ahead of defender Connor Taylor to convert Tom Hamer’s low cross midway through the half before turning sharply into the box to capitalise on Mark Helm’s cross and finish beyond Matthew Cox from close range.

Rovers began to press in the second half looking for an equaliser but they were reduced to 10 men on 64 minutes with Woods dismissed for his aerial challenge on Helm.

Powell lashed home a 25-yard screamer to make a 3-1 on 81 minutes before Baah completed the rout with an angled drive three minutes later.