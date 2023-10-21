Herbie Kane forces draw at Leyton Orient as Barnsley miss out on club record win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Herbie Kane forces draw at Leyton Orient as Barnsley miss out on club record win

By Press Association
Herbie Kane forced a draw at Leyton Orient (Tim Goode/PA)
Herbie Kane forced a draw at Leyton Orient (Tim Goode/PA)

Barnsley’s hopes of securing a club-record sixth successive away league win were thwarted by an in-form Leyton Orient side in a 1-1 draw at Brisbane Road.

Joe Pigott gave Orient a first-half lead from the penalty spot before a superb 20-yard strike by Herbie Kane levelled matters.

The visitors ended the match with 10 men following the dismissal of substitute Sam Cosgrove.

Orient nosed ahead in the 27th minute when referee Peter Wright ruled that a shot by Ruel Sotiriou had been handled by Jamie McCart in the penalty area.

After vehement protests from the Tykes players, Pigott stepped forward to calmly slot the ball home.

The Tykes should have levelled a minute into the second-half when Devante Cole picked out Max Watters at the far post with Sol Brynn stranded but the Barnsley forward stabbed the chance wide from five yards.

The visitors deservedly levelled, however, when Kane exchanged passes with Cole before drilling his shot into the roof of the net from 20 yards out.

Cosgrove was booked in the 89th minute for a foul and two minutes later was again shown the yellow card for dissent, resulting in his dismissal.