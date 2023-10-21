Ebbsfleet earn a point on the road

Ten-man Ebbsfleet held on to secure a 1-1 draw away to AFC Fylde.

Dominic Poleon put Ebbsfleet in the lead after slotting home past goalkeeper Theo Richardson 25 minutes in.

Jon Ustabasi nearly levelled for the home side before the break, but the Fleet managed to block the effort.

But Harry Davis did square things up for the home side, heading home 57 minutes in.

Then the away side found themselves a man down, with Ouss Cisse being sent off for an off-ball incident with nearly half-an-hour remaining, but they held on for a point.