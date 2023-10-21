Notts County earn victory at managerless Gillingham on historic day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notts County earn victory at managerless Gillingham on historic day

By Press Association
Macaulay Langstaff broke the deadlock in Notts County’s 2-1 victory at Gillingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Macaulay Langstaff broke the deadlock in Notts County’s 2-1 victory at Gillingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Substitute Lewis Macari’s spectacular winner earned Notts County a 2-1 victory against managerless Gillingham in their 5,000th league game.

Macaulay Langstaff met Tobi Adebayo-Rowling’s low cross to deservedly put the visitors in front in the 38th minute.

A last-ditch tackle from Dom Jefferies prevented Langstaff from doubling the Magpies’ lead from close range shortly after the break.

The Gills, under the guidance of interim manager Keith Millen, drew level thanks to a fine solo goal from left-back Scott Malone in the  52nd minute.

The former Millwall man created a chance out of nothing inside the penalty area and fired low past Sam Slocombe.

County continued to dominate possession and almost retook the lead when Jodi Jones forced Jake Turner into a smart reaction save, before Malone’s block of Adebayo-Rowling’s dangerous cross almost deflected into his own net.

The visitors’ victory was secured when Stoke loanee Macari marked his English league debut by firing into the top corner from 20 yards.

County’s third away win of the season keeps them second in League Two, while Gillingham drop to ninth following a third defeat in six.