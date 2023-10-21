Charlie Austin denied as Liam Humbles strikes at the death to earn Salford draw with Swindon

Liam Humbles came off the bench to earn Salford a point deep into stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Swindon.

Both right-backs were on target in the first 11 minutes with Remeao Hutton’s strike cancelling out an opener from the Ammies’ Ethan Ingram.

Charlie Austin’s late penalty looked to have won it for the Robins, but Humbles smashed home the equaliser in the 96th minute.

Salford took the lead when Luke Bolton played Ingram through before he fired into the bottom corner.

It could have been 2-0 soon after, and this time Bolton latched on to Matt Smith’s flick-on but poked the ball just wide.

Instead, it was 1-1 thanks a clever corner from Tyrese Shade, who pulled it back to the edge of the box for Hutton to score.

Bolton and Stevie Mallan then went close for Salford, although Elliot Watt’s goal-saving last-man tackle on Austin kept the scores level.

Swindon were then awarded a penalty and Curtis Tilt was sent off for bringing down Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Austin’s 50th goal for Swindon from the spot was well-deserved, but Salford hit back and Humbles levelled the scores.