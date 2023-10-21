Inih Effiong nets late winner for Dagenham against Woking By Press Association October 21 2023, 5.48pm Share Inih Effiong nets late winner for Dagenham against Woking Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4789982/inih-effiong-nets-late-winner-for-dagenham-against-woking/ Copy Link (John Walton/PA) Inih Effiong’s late strike saw Dagenham edge to a 2-1 victory against 10-man Woking. Jake Hessenthaler put the Daggers in front in the 25th minute after getting on the end of Josh Hare’s corner. Their lead was short-lived, however, as Woking equalised just four minutes later when Dennon Lewis picked out Reece Grego-Cox at the back post to nod home. The Cards were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when Tunji Akinola was shown a second yellow card and Effiong struck late into stoppage time to hand Dagenham victory.