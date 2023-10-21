Brad Spencer goal earns leaders Falkirk win at Stirling Albion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brad Spencer goal earns leaders Falkirk win at Stirling Albion

By Press Association
John McGlynn’s Falkirk made it eight wins out of 10 in cinch League One after a narrow victory at Stirling Albion (Steve Welsh/PA)
Brad Spencer’s 83rd-minute effort helped John McGlynn’s table-topping Falkirk claim a 2-1 cinch League One win away to Stirling Albion.

Ross MacIver put Falkirk in front after five minutes, but Aaron Dunsmore levelled for hosts Stirling a minute before half-time.

It looked set to finish all square until Spencer rifled into the bottom corner following Ethan Ross’ fine run to earn the division’s pace-setters an eighth win of the season.

Hamilton remain second but they are two points off Falkirk after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to basement outfit Edinburgh.

Kyle MacDonald broke the deadlock in the 35th minute before Ryan Shanley’s goal seven minutes after the break earned struggling Edinburgh a point on the road.

Alloa Athletic fought back from an early setback to down Kelty Hearts by a 3-1 score.

Reece Lyon put Kelty into the lead after 16 minutes, but Bradley Rodden found an instant leveller for hosts Alloa.

A Scott Taggart penalty and Taylor Steven’s effort with nine minutes left clinched all three points for Alloa.

Gavin Reilly’s 43rd-minute header earned Queen of the South a hard-fought 1-0 victory at ninth-placed Annan Athletic.

Meanwhile, the fixture between Montrose and Cove Rangers was postponed on Friday following discussions between the Scottish Professional Football League and Police Scotland over the ongoing Red Weather warning.

Dumbarton missed out on the chance to take over at the top of cinch League Two after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at The Spartans.

The postponement between Stenhousemuir and leaders Peterhead opened the door for second-placed Dumbarton to move to the summit, but second-half goals by Cammy Russell and Bradley Whyte earned The Spartans an excellent victory.

A double by Taylor Sutherland helped Bonnyrigg Rose edge out struggling Clyde by a 3-2 scoreline.

Sutherland broke the deadlock in the fourth minute but goals by Martin Rennie and Ji Stevenson put Clyde in front at the break.

Liam Buchan levelled soon after the restart and Sutherland’s excellent left-footed strike nestled into the top corner in the 78th minute to secure all three points for Bonnyrigg.

East Fife produced a fine display to thrash Stranraer 4-0.

Goals by Kieran Millar and Nathan Austin put East Fife in control at the break before Connor McManus added a third in the 57th minute.

There was still time for Liam Newton to grab a fourth in stoppage time to move East Fife up to seventh in the table.

Elgin City’s home match with Forfar Athletic was postponed on Friday.