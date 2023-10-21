Michael Appleton praises ‘ruthless’ Charlton after Reading put to the sword

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Appleton praises ‘ruthless’ Charlton after Reading put to the sword

By Press Association
Michael Appleton (David Davies/PA)
Michael Appleton (David Davies/PA)

Michael Appleton was delighted with the “killer instinct” of his Charlton team as they produced a second-half blitz to deepen Reading’s woes with a 4-0 rout.

Chuks Aneke, Tyreece Campbell, Alfie May and Miles Leaburn scored after the restart for the Addicks to ensure the visitors still have not collected a single point on the road this season.

Charlton are flying under former Blackpool, Lincoln and Portsmouth boss Appleton.

Since he was appointed they are unbeaten and have collected 12 points from a possible 18 to move firmly into the Sky Bet League One play-off picture.

“One of the questions we asked ourselves before the game was to make sure we had the same desire to want to go again and play on the front foot,” said head coach Appleton.

“Sometimes when you get teams in the position like Reading are and you go ahead then there can be a tendency to take your foot off the gas a little bit and allow them to get back into the game – we didn’t do that.

“We have to be ruthless and have that killer instinct, that when you see the opposition on the ropes you make sure you use it as a strength rather than a weakness.”

The only negative for Appleton was seeing Aneke forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury shortly after his goal.

The powerful forward netted for the first time in more than a year in the league.

“We will know in the next 48 hours whether it is a strain, a pull or just fatigue,” said Appleton. “We weren’t expecting him to get through 90 minutes today but we certainly were hoping we’d be able to bring him off with sufficient time to know he would be available for Tuesday.

“That still might be the case – I’d rather be positive than negative.”

There were no plusses for Royals manager Ruben Selles. They have drawn two and lost 18 of their last 20 matches on the road.

“The first half we showed what we can do,” said Selles. “The start of the second half was really good and then in one action we concede the goal.

“We still created chances to equalise. We didn’t and the second goal turned everything down and we weren’t able to stay in the game.

“I’m disappointed. The performance for 60 minutes was there but we need to be able to do it for 100 minutes.

“We go to every stadium to try and win the game – that’s what we showed today. Unfortunately when we concede that second goal we should be able to stay more in the game.

“We need to be more ruthless in both boxes and need to grow, be more strong with our mindset.

“We need to be better in the transition. For the first 60 minutes we were dynamic and aggressive with our pressure.

“It is now a good moment to play at home and build momentum – because we have been performing well there.”