Russell Martin challenges ‘brilliant lad’ Ryan Fraser to kick on at Southampton

Russell Martin challenged Ryan Fraser to kick on after the Scotland international’s late goal maintained Southampton’s promising run with a 2-1 win at Hull.

The on-loan Newcastle winger opened his Saints account in the fifth minute of stoppage time to settle a fascinating game of end-to-end football.

Martin said: “People ask me, ‘what’s he like as a person?’ – he’s a brilliant lad.

“He’s intelligent, he lives for football and he enjoys being here.

“We’ve been trying to get him fit by playing games, which is not ideal, but he does everything properly and that finish was top drawer.

“I’m really pleased for him. He has great technical ability and he’s a top guy, which I already knew before he joined the club.”

Despite their slow start to the season, Southampton are now unbeaten in four games and are fifth in the Sky Bet Championship.

A frenetic game felt destined to end in a draw after Will Smallbone’s opening goal in the 20th minute was cancelled out by Liam Delap just five minutes later.

Hull were the better side in the first half and also served notice of their intent with an early flurry of chances after the interval.

But Martin’s judicious use of the bench eventually yielded handsome dividends.

Following a sustained spell of late pressure, Fraser, who replaced Stuart Armstrong after 84 minutes, was well positioned to sweep home Flynn Downes’ precise cross from the right.

Martin said: “Away from home against a team who are playing well – they’re in a good place, this club – I’m delighted.

“We didn’t get a few details quite right (in the first half) but we caused them plenty of problems.

“It was a really good game – two teams going at it – and we tweaked a few things (after the break).

“But that wouldn’t have mattered if the mentality of the players wasn’t right, which it was.

“I thought we were outstanding in the second half. Hull grew tired and it was just relentless.

“When you’re attacking that much there’s going to be gaps and our players dealt with that brilliantly.

“I thought we were worthy winners. We were maybe too safe in the first half, but in the second half we were brilliant.

“This team is growing together, which is great to see.”

Hull side have won just once in seven games, but head coach Liam Rosenior is convinced his team are on the right path.

He said: “The manner of conceding a goal in the last minute is probably the most horrible way to lose a game.

“We need to eradicate that. For all our great play, you have to keep the back door shot.

“It became a game of who finishes their chances? We are going to be more open this season but hopefully through the season, the subs will give us the goals we will need.

“The exciting thing is that this group has got a lot of improvement. I’m very happy with the positive signs, but we have to stop throwing away points.”

Rosenior added: “We have to learn on the job, get more experience and make sure we don’t make the same mistake twice.

“It hurts at the moment, but I’m delighted we’ve got a game on Wednesday to get this out of our system.

“Some of our football has been excellent, but it needs to be excellent with points.

“I feel terrible about this result, but maybe we need to feel that pain.

“I love this group – if you see in the dressing room they are devastated – but the second goal was unacceptable from my point of view and we need to put that right.

“We are two points out of the play-offs – it’s nothing. I was delighted with the energy, but we have to start taking advantage of the moments in games.”