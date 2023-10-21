Olufela Olomola bags brace as Bromley beat struggling Oxford City

Olufela Olomola scored a brace as Bromley claimed a 3-1 National League victory at home to Oxford City.

The hosts opened the scoring, with Olomola opening his Bromley account just six minutes in.

Oxford soon struck back with a Josh Parker penalty levelling the scores midway through the first half.

Olomola put the home side back in front after 65 minutes and Louis Dennis put the score beyond doubt at the death.