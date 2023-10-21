Neill Collins delighted with never-say-die attitude from Barnsley at Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neill Collins delighted with never-say-die attitude from Barnsley at Orient

By Press Association
Neill Collins was pleased with Barnsley’s fighting spirit (Nick Potts/PA)
Neill Collins was pleased with Barnsley’s fighting spirit (Nick Potts/PA)

Neill Collins was delighted with the way his players responded as Leyton Orient ended Barnsley’s hopes of setting a new club record with a sixth successive away win.

The visitors, who finished with 10 men following the dismissal of substitute Sam Cosgrove for two yellow cards in the closing stages, had fallen behind when the O’s were awarded a first-half penalty that Joe Pigott converted.

Barnsley turned up the pressure after the break and were rewarded when Herbie Kane equalised with an unstoppable 20-yard strike.

“I thought it should have been 0-0 at half-time but I am really pleased that the players were able to come from behind in a tough environment,” Collins said.

“We could have won the game. Equally we could have lost and Leyton Orient will have been pleased with their performance.

“Anyone that sees the penalty will feel the same as me. I don’t think there was a single person in the stadium that felt it was a penalty and we were very confused with what the penalty had been given for.

“I am pleased the players rose above it and come away with a point. There wasn’t much in the first 30 minutes but I thought they put us under pressure when they played directly into Pigott but we lost a goal when we should have been scoring a goal.

“The build-up to our equaliser was brilliant and I thought Herbie Kane was excellent in the second half.

“For a bit more composure we could have scored another but I was really concerned when we went down to 10 men we were going to lose it at the death but the players never gave up.”

Orient head coach Richie Wellens was equally pleased with his own players.

“I thought it was a very good performance and a very good game,” he said. “Two good teams and both found it difficult to get the ball off each other unless it’s a mistake.

“The goal is disappointing although it was a worldie strike for their equaliser. All in all I thought we deserved the three points. It shows how far we’ve come.

“They’re a great team and will be among it. We are gutted with a point and they were delighted.

“Athletic-wise and tactically I thought we were better than them at times. We caused them a lot of problems and could have scored four or five today so lots of positives.

“I have not seen the penalty decision back but we are probably due one. We were dominant but just need to shift and move the ball better at times.

“If we want to accelerate and move to the top end in this league then we do need to score more goals.”