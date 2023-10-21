Steve Evans raps referee after Stevenage held by Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Evans raps referee after Stevenage held by Port Vale

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans felt Port Vale should have had two players sent off (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans felt Port Vale should have had two players sent off (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stevenage manager Steve Evans once again bemoaned refereeing decisions but was encouraged with his side’s performance after a 0-0 draw at home to Port Vale.

Boro came into the game having suffered three defeats from their last four league matches following a strong start to the season and failed to score for just the second time this term against a resolute Valiants outfit.

Jake Forster-Caskey and Jamie Reid both went close for the hosts while Ben Garrity and Funso Ojo had the best sights of goal for Andy Crosby’s visitors.

But Evans turned his ire once more this season to the officials after he felt his side were let down by the failure of referee Scott Jackson to brandish two red cards to Port Vale players.

“There are some big things that have gone against us,” said Evans.

“My recall of the game is that some big decisions have gone against us, there should be a red card and a double yellow so they should be at nine men.

“We’ll no doubt get apologies again from the EFL on Monday.

“We only ask what should be right to us. It’s so frustrating but he’ll make his excuses, I’ll get an apology and I’ll badmouth him, here we go again.”

Despite frustrations with some of the decisions, Evans was upbeat with the result despite the Boro seeing chances to win the game pass them by in the second half.

“We missed two big chances, two one-on-ones and they’re big chances,” he continued.

“This game was a big benchmark for us because they’ve been in the league, they’re settled, they’ve got a brilliant owner and a good manager in Andy.

“I told the boys we couldn’t have a Blackpool [when they lost 3-0] and I said to the boys at the end not to be disappointed because for 75 minutes we’ve dominated.”

Vale also arrived in Hertfordshire struggling for form, with no victories in their last five league games.

The visitors started the brighter, however, with Ojo forcing Taye Ashby-Hammond into a smart save early on while Vale keeper Connor Ripley was made to earn a first clean sheet in six by denying Reid one-on-one.

Crosby was pleased with a point on the road despite his side’s winless streak extending to six.

“We knew what to expect, Stevenage are very good at what they do,” he said.

“There are many ways to skin a cat. They put you under physical and mental pressure for long periods.

“You can’t always go forward and score but it’s about keeping the ball away from them.

“I’m delighted with the clean sheet and the mentality of the group to stand up to it because they do test you.”