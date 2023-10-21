Phil Parkinson unhappy not to get penalty as Wrexham held by late Bradford goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Parkinson unhappy not to get penalty as Wrexham held by late Bradford goal

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham dropped two late points at Bradford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham dropped two late points at Bradford (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Phil Parkinson felt his Wrexham side were denied a “stonewall” penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bradford.

Adam Wilson scored a late equaliser for the Bantams to deny Parkinson a winning return to the club he led to promotion and the League Cup final during a five-year reign.

Paul Mullin had headed Wrexham in front earlier in the second half, and Parkinson was disappointed that the striker was not awarded a first-half penalty by referee Ross Joyce for a challenge by Sam Stubbs.

He said: “How the ref hasn’t given that is incredible. We could all see from here that the lad’s slid in, caught him and pulled him down.

“It’s an absolute stonewall penalty. It’s 100 per cent a penalty and you’re crying out for better protection in open play for Mulls.

“I thought he got pushed into the hoardings in the second half but it is a physical game. That’s how we like it but I think when the ref looks back at it, he’ll see that it was a clear pen.”

Parkinson had been given a standing ovation by home fans when he walked out before kick-off.

“We had five great years here and loved every minute of it. That meant a lot today,” said the Wrexham boss.

“It was a hard-earned point. We knew it was going to be a feisty encounter coming here with a full house.

“It was fast and furious at times and, of course, when you go a goal ahead you want to take the three points. But we had to withstand pressure second half and the way we defended our box was outstanding.”

Bradford have taken 10 points from the four games since Mark Hughes was sacked and Kevin McDonald took caretaker charge.

McDonald said: “I thought it was probably the best we’ve played over the course of 90 minutes.

“We were on the front foot and pressed well. We were just a little bit sloppy in the final third and needed more composure.

“I’m disappointed to get a point but, at the same time, they are a good team. I’m happy with the performance on the whole.

“We took control of the game and then their goal was a bit of a sucker punch. But to bounce back and then dominate for the last part was good to see.”

Wilson, who came through Newcastle’s academy, levelled with his first goal for the club.

McDonald added: “It’s brilliant. Ads was disappointed he didn’t start but it shows the mentality and attitude he’s got.

“Ads was not put on his favourite side, he prefers to play on the right, but he came on and played a huge part.

“I ask the lads to play what they see in the final third. Ads did exactly that and got his just rewards for sure.”