Football is really cruel at times – Matt Gray reflects on last-gasp loss

By Press Association
Matt Gray was disappointed to come away with nothing (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sutton boss Matt Gray was left with a sour taste in his mouth after Joel Senior’s dramatic stoppage-time winner for Morecambe in a 3-2 thriller.

The U’s forced their way back into the game after Michael Mellon’s penalty and Adam Mayor’s effort had put Derek Adams’ side two goals to the good at Gander Green Lane.

Harry Smith’s header and Ben Goodliffe’s goal levelled proceedings.

But Senior stole the spoils with his first goal for the club.

“Football is really cruel at times, we didn’t deserve that at all,” said a dejected Gray.

“We were very dominant, it was a really good display full of pressure and energy.

“The first goal was a penalty, I think it looks very soft, but I haven’t seen it back. At the time, I can’t see any pulling in the box there.

“If he’s going to give one for that, then he could have given us a few down the other end that’s for sure, if you’re going to be consistent with that.

“It was a good response to the goal then we concede on the counter-attack and that’s not good enough from us.

“We hit straight back with the goal on the stroke of half-time and I thought we were outstanding second half.

“It was all us, we get the equaliser and then we get done at the death there.

“The reality is we’ve conceded three goals and it’s hard to take because there’s no common theme.”

It was an impressive third straight away league victory for the Shrimps, something they have not achieved since May 2021.

Adams said: “To finish the game the way we did after they got it back to 2-2 was fabulous.

“It was difficult for us at times because it was stop-start. I didn’t think it was helped by the officiating.

“I got booked at the end when their manager collects the ball and throws it back into play, which isn’t allowed. I’ve tried to stop that and have been rightfully booked, but you’ve got to understand the laws of the game. The referee can’t have it both ways.

“Their manager did it three or four times and I had to tell the fourth official. It isn’t allowed and it wasn’t dealt well with, that’s where we as managers and staff get frustrated.

“As a performance, it was one of our best of the season because we had to show character. We had to make two changes at half-time with injuries.

“The support we had was magnificent. It took us seven hours, so the effort from the supporters was nothing short of outstanding.

“Their dedication is reflected by the players on the pitch. Their character was there for everyone to see today.”