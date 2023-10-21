Paul Warne believes Shrewsbury defeat sums up Derby’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Paul Warne believes Shrewsbury defeat sums up Derby’s season

By Press Association
Derby manager Paul Warne was left frustrated after the loss to Shrewsbury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Derby manager Paul Warne was left frustrated after the loss to Shrewsbury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Manager Paul Warne felt the Shrewsbury defeat was a microcosm of their season as Derby failed to stamp their authority in a 1-0 loss.

The Shrews were awarded a controversial penalty by referee Martin Woods just before half-time when Curtis Nelson pulled down Max Mata but Tom Bayliss took the effort and blazed the ball over the bar.

But the home faithful did manage to see the back of the net ripple in the 56th minute. Taylor Perry was the creator as he stood up a cross from the byline and sent it to the back post.

It looked like Bayliss met the delivery first but Conor Hourihane was the last player to make contact before the ball nestled into the back of the net.

Warne said: “It’s a microcosm of our season. Really good in parts and create unbelievable opportunities and cannot hit the net.

“The second half, we went for it. We were open and knew we are going to concede opportunities but I was prepared to lose 2-0 as opposed to not going for it.

“There was numerous occasions I’m waiting for the net to ripple but it didn’t.

“Good teams find a way to win even if they play badly. I don’t think we played badly. We just didn’t take chances.

“We just didn’t have a cutting edge. A couple of times the keeper made a good save or a last-ditch block but you would expect us to take them chances.

“We cannot do anything but try and help the players all the time, so I am not going in there throwing cups around.

“It’s hugely disappointing to lose. It was a game we came here to win and had an aggressive system and that’s all we can do again.”

Shrews boss Matt Taylor was proud of his players.

He said: “The emotion that runs through your body on the touchline is indescribable at times because that win means so much for us.

“I believe Derby are one of the favourites this season with the players they have at their disposal.

“What we have done is won a game of football against them where we should have been more convincing.

“We missed the penalty. We had numerous chances to put ourselves in a better position but what an amazing feeling.

“The connection with the fans is building. The new players are understanding that.

“From my perspective, it’s the biggest crowd of the season and to be able to go and share that feeling with them is fantastic.

“The players are the ones that carry out the instructions we give them. They were immense; what a performance and what a result! I am really happy.”