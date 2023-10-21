Enzo Maresca says Leicester players were unfazed by Swansea opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enzo Maresca says Leicester players were unfazed by Swansea opener

By Press Association
Enzo Maresca said his Leicester players were unconcerned by conceding the opener in a 3-1 win at Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)
Enzo Maresca insisted his Leicester players remained full of belief even when they were trailing during their 3-1 comeback win at Swansea.

Matt Grimes fired the hosts into a 20th-minute lead with a sublime volley, but Jannik Vestergaard fortuitously bundled into the net on the stroke of half-time to level proceedings with what was his first goal for the Foxes.

Second-half efforts from Abdul Fatawu and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho earned the visitors their 11th win from 12 Championship matches this season.
“I’m very happy because even at 1-0 down, the team continued in the same way. No panic,” said Italian boss Maresca.

“This for us is the most important thing. In the first half we were in control. We conceded some transitions, but even with that I think we were in control. We created chances.

“We deserved [to get to] 1-1. In the second half we continued to play the same way.

“The good feeling is that when we were 1-0 down, I can see for the players on the pitch that it doesn’t matter – continue, continue, continue. They can see that continuing that way, something is going to happen.”

Michael Duff was heavily criticised in the opening stages of the season as Swansea’s seven-game winless run ensured they made their worst start to a league campaign in 32 years.

But having won four consecutive matches prior to their defeat against the Championship leaders, Duff felt his side’s showing against the Foxes proved Swansea are a side on the up.

“I think we fell the wrong side of big moments in the game,” said Duff. “But the general performance I was pleased with. I thought the structure of the team looked good, the energy looked good and some of the quality was good.

“Ultimately, the supporters aren’t stupid and they clapped them off the pitch having got beat.

“The last time we got beat (at home) was against Bristol City and quite rightly the players got booed, because we looked nothing like we did today.

“If you are going to get beat, that’s the way to get beat. The lads gave me everything today. I think that performance would probably 90% of the time have beaten most teams in this league.

“So there were loads of positives. The attendance, the noise in the stadium – they came with the players. Other than the result, there were a lot more positives than negatives.”