Shaun Maloney pleased to get one over friend Gary Caldwell as Wigan beat Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Shaun Maloney pleased to get one over friend Gary Caldwell as Wigan beat Exeter

By Press Association
Shaun Maloney’s Wigan took three points from Exeter (Nick Potts/PA)
Shaun Maloney’s Wigan took three points from Exeter (Nick Potts/PA)

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney got one over on his good friend Gary Caldwell, but praised the role his young players had in Saturday’s 2-0 League One win at Exeter.

Martial Godo capitalised on an Exeter defensive error to tap in Shaun Humphreys’ low cross for the opener after eight minutes, before Jordan Jones’ stoppage-time strike took a huge deflection off Will Aimson before nestling in the net to complete the win.

“We put a challenge to the group but I wasn’t sure how the game would look,” Maloney said. “I wasn’t sure what it would look like in terms of adversity. I am very proud of my young players.

“We went quite aggressive with the front three. I knew how Exeter would play, they try and dominate the ball, but I felt with the front three we could win the ball back very quickly and then be a threat.

“It is quite satisfying for a coach to see the whole squad celebrating like that.

“The victory meant a lot and we had a really good travelling support considering the distance. We are happy to give them something to go home with.

“I wasn’t quite sure with that young a group how we would compete but the young players did a really good job and the senior players got them over the line.”

Maloney and Caldwell have known each other for over 20 years and the Exeter manager was left frustrated after seeing his side register 29 shots on goal and dominate the game with 72 per cent possession.

“I thought we played well, but I felt we gifted them a goal and the way that they came to win the game, it allowed them to play very deep and slow the game down at every opportunity and frustrate us,” Caldwell said.

“I still think we created moments and opportunities, but we have to be better in the final third. We have to be more clinical. We had 29 shots and only four on target and I think that tells the story of the game.

“It’s clear we need to be better in that area of the pitch and I am sure we will get better when Ads (Admiral Muskwe) and different players pick up their fitness levels and that understanding of playing with each other.

“Another lesson is that we can’t concede a goal as easily as we did. Wigan didn’t come here to score, they came here to frustrate and wait for a mistake and we gifted them that opportunity.

“The effort and application was outstanding, we kept going right to the end and their second goal just sums up what’s been happening with a ricochet of (Pierce) Sweeney and a big deflection.

“But we need to stick together and be resilient, keep believing in what we are doing and I thought we showed that in the second half.”