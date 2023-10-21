Dave Challinor hails ‘amazing achievement’ from in-form Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor hails ‘amazing achievement’ from in-form Stockport

By Press Association
Dave Challinor hailed Stockport’s winning run (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dave Challinor hailed Stockport’s winning run (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stockport manager Dave Challinor hailed his side’s eight-game winning run as “an amazing achievement” after they fought hard for a 3-2 win over Grimsby in Sky Bet League Two.

Two goals inside the first 10 minutes from Louie Barry and Tanto Olaofe put them in control.

Olaofe missed a chance to make it three from the penalty spot and Grimsby grabbed a goal just before the break through Donovan Wilson.

The visitors equalised from Gavan Holohan’s spot-kick in the second period but another goal from Barry clinched three points for the Hatters.

“I’m always going to be critical where I need to be. I can’t ask for a better start, but the game should have been over at half-time,” said Challinor.

“I spoke about this last week, how missing a big chance is a mood killer, and that’s exactly what the second penalty was.

“That last 10 minutes, the decision for Tanto to take it and conceding, I was raging at half-time.

“The game should have been won, then it would have allowed us to do different things in the second half.

“In terms of positives, we made the changes and altered the system because we couldn’t deal with their runners and it paid off. The win is an amazing acheivement.

“The winning run is great, it puts us in a really good place going into Tuesday’s game.

“I trust the players have got to be able to play 55 games a season, they’re athletes and sometimes you can expect too little of them almost.

“We want to use the squad but not in a way that will harm momentum.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst was frustrated with some of the decisions from officials during the game but commended his team for how they got back into it.

“From our point of view, there was a bit extra there, a lot of character there, we had them on the ropes, especially in periods of that second half.

“I haven’t had a chance to look at all of the decisions in detail, but looking at some of the footage I thought some of those decisions were really poor today.

“I felt the home crowd influenced the decision for the first penalty, they were both at it pulling each other.

“The second goal was poor from our point of view in terms of positioning and then you feel like you’re going to be really up against it.

“I felt a lot of things went against us rather than for us, but at 2-0 down against the league leaders, who were flying so early in the game, I think you’ve got to give credit to our players for getting back into it.

“I don’t think we’ve got what we deserved today against what is obviously a top team.”