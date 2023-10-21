MK Dons boss Mike Williamson sees plenty of positives despite losing first game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson sees plenty of positives despite losing first game

By Press Association
Former Wolves defender Mike Williamson is the new manager of MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Wolves defender Mike Williamson is the new manager of MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mike Williamson saw plenty to give him a lift despite losing his opening match as MK Dons head coach to promotion-chasing Accrington 1-0.

Shaun Whalley struck in the 31st minute, making space for himself in the area and firing into the roof of the net for the winning goal which moved Stanley into the play-off places.

It made it three successive League Two wins for the Reds while it is now nine games without a win for the Dons, who appointed former Gateshead boss Williamson four days ago after sacking Graham Alexander.

Top scorer Mo Eisa had three good chances while Max Dean fired narrowly wide in the second half for the visitors but goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray was also superb in stopping Whalley getting a second.

MK Dons dropped to 18th place after being top at the end of August.

“I saw a lot of positives, a lot of character and a lot of individual strengths even though the result is difficult to take,” said Williamson.

“We have only had two training sessions so minimal time to get our points across and there are things to iron out but we have a group of lads in there who want to win.

“You can sense the frustration with the way it’s gone recently, we missed two or three chances early on and that increases the frustration but for us it’s getting them to understand the process.

“The group in there are doing a lot of talking after the game, there are a lot of strong characters and they will bring the disappointed lads through.

“I am happy to be here and there is a lot of encouragement for me and the boys.”

Stanley are now seventh in the table on 23 points, three away from the automatic promotion places.

Manager John Coleman said: “I am delighted with the win. We started off shakily and then got to grips with the game.

“It was probably our best performance of the season in terms of playing consistently the way we want to play.

“It has been a nightmare week, we have a plan to play against a new manager and had to do analysis on two teams – MK Dons and Gateshead – which wasn’t ideal and assistant manager Jimmy Bell’s laptop broke!

“I think Mike will get it right, he plays the style of football they want and you could see if in flashes, and they will only get better.

“But we stuck to our game plan brilliantly and we made plenty of chances and that’s back-to-back clean sheets.

“You can’t fault any of our players but I am not getting carried away. You can easily go on a bad run as a good run.

“But once you are on a good run, it gets easier. We found that last time when we won this league. Saying that, every team who is on a good run will feel that they have a big chance to have a say in this league.”