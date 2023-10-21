It’s two points thrown away – Michael Flynn bemoans Salford’s last-gasp leveller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s two points thrown away – Michael Flynn bemoans Salford’s last-gasp leveller

By Press Association
Michael Flynn felt it was two points dropped for his side (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Flynn was pleased with Swindon’s performance against Salford but viewed it as two points dropped.

Salford’s Ethan Ingram and Swindon’s Remeao Hutton were on target in the first 11 minutes.

Charlie Austin’s late penalty looked to be the winner, but substitute Liam Humbles had other ideas as he rescued a point deep into stoppage time.

The Robins have now dropped eight points from losing positions so far this season from the 80th minute onwards.

Flynn said: “It’s two points thrown away. Apart from the first 10 minutes of the game we’ve absolutely dominated, I thought we were excellent.

“We should have scored more and some poor decision-making towards the end has cost us the points.

“We’ve got to stop giving these points away and letting teams off the hook because we have come here and been really dominant. I’m gutted for the players but I’m also annoyed because they’ve got to learn to stop throwing points away.

“It’s happening too much now. Two at Wrexham, Morecambe, Crewe at home and here. It’s very frustrating because we are an unbelievable team, we do things right and that’s a tough one to take.

“We’ve just thrown away what would have been a very good away win at Salford. I love winning football matches but I hate throwing points away.

“But as long as we keep playing the way we’re playing, we’ll keep being positive.”

Salford have lost just one of their last five league matches.

It would have been two were it not for a late equaliser from Humbles.

Ammies head coach Neil Wood appreciated it was a tough game, but was pleased with how Salford came back after going 2-1 behind and down to 10 men after 86 minutes when Curtis Tilt was shown a red card.

Wood said: “The positive is we’ve managed to turn a defeat into a draw.

“I think we’ve seen it quite a lot. Even when results have been going against us when we’ve been losing by one goal we’ve always been on top of teams towards the end.

“Down to 10 men we did really well and started to get on top of the game. I’m really pleased with the last 10-15 minutes, I thought we were really good.

“We’ll always fight until the end. It’s part of what is required to play for this club and to play for me.

“We were 2-1 down to a penalty but great character from the lads. Good determination, good desire, but just the way we got on the ball and played, for me, the way we should be playing in the last 10-15 minutes, that’s what’s more important.”