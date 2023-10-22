Anthony Joshua teases ‘mega-card’ of Wilder bout sharing bill with Fury v Usyk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony Joshua teases ‘mega-card’ of Wilder bout sharing bill with Fury v Usyk

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua will be back in action in December (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua said he could fight Deontay Wilder as part of a blockbuster boxing fixture which will also feature Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight showdown against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, who raised the prospect of the mouthwatering mega-contest taking place as early as March – also revealed his next fight will be in London, at either the O2 or Wembley Arena, in December.

Fury is back in action against former UFC world heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou next Saturday and a deal to face Usyk – which will see the winner crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era – in Saudi Arabia has already been agreed.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Could Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight on the same card as Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder? (James Manning/Nick Potts/PA)

Speaking in Austin ahead of Sunday’s United States Grand Prix, Joshua, 34, said: “They want to put Usyk v Fury and Joshua v Wilder on the same night.

“When Fury gets through Ngannou it is going to be late October going into November so I doubt he will prepare for Usyk and then fight in December. It is too short.

“So, the next window will be in March or April and that is when the undisputed fight will happen.

“What we are being told is that they want to make it a mega-card.”

Following two defeats to Usyk, Joshua got back on track for a future meeting with former WBC belt-holder Wilder by knocking out Finnish fighter Robert Helenius in the seventh round at London’s O2 Arena in August.

Asked about the identity of his opponent in December, Joshua said: “It won’t be a championship fighter – which is Usyk and Fury. It won’t be none of them guys and I am not too sure about the Wilder situation.”

Asked why a date has not yet been set to face Wilder, Joshua said of the American: “It feels like a land grab at the moment.

“Some fighters want to maximise their revenue. When I first started, you start, you build up your record, you fight and then you fight the big fights.

“But it is like, ‘where can we get the most money for the fight?’. And they want to go to Saudi Arabia so they are waiting for the undisputed fight.

“For my career I have got to stay busy. And in terms of an opponent for December we have got to find the right opponent.”

Joshua, who has been announced alongside golfer Rory McIlroy, England star Trent Alexander-Arnold and World Cup winner Juan Mata as part of a £173million strategic investment led by consortium Otro Capital in Alpine, continued: “I am following my process. They didn’t want me to fight this year. I have fought twice and I could have had a stagnant year.

“I need to follow my process and I am not listening to the noise about Wilder or whoever. When the opportunity comes I will be ready. I am not waiting around for big opportunities.”

Joshua is in Austin supporting Alpine after this week completing a health retreat where he was submerged in darkness for four days.