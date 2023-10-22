Courtney Lawes to retire from England duty when Rugby World Cup ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courtney Lawes to retire from England duty when Rugby World Cup ends

By Press Association
England’s Courtney Lawes is preparing to wave goodbye to Test rugby (Adam Davy/PA)
England's Courtney Lawes is preparing to wave goodbye to Test rugby (Adam Davy/PA)

Test centurion Courtney Lawes will retire from England duty following the Rugby World Cup.

The 34-year-old’s bid to finish his international career on a high was cruelly ended by Saturday’s heartbreaking 16-15 semi-final loss to South Africa in Paris.

Vice-captain Lawes is a veteran of four World Cups, two British and Irish Lions tours and one of only five Englishmen to be capped 100 times.

Steve Borthwick’s side will return home from France following Friday evening’s bronze-medal match against pool-stage opponents Argentina.

Lawes, who has made 105 international appearances across 15 years, said: “I haven’t told Steve yet! But I will let him know.

“I’ve said to the boys, anyone that’s asked. I think it’s time. I’ve done four World Cups, so I’m pretty happy with that.

“It’s a bit of an end of an era, but it’s been a real honour for me to represent England for so long. It flies by.

Courtney Lawes and England suffered a painful World Cup exit
Courtney Lawes and England suffered a painful World Cup exit (David Davies/PA)

“I’m proud of the journey I’ve been on. It’s not always been the ups. Plenty of downs in there, but I’ve pushed through.

“I’m not an emotional person really, but it’s just been a huge honour for me.

“To be able to finish with this group, it’s something I’ll treasure forever.”

England travelled to the World Cup in poor form and with many pundits dismissive of their prospects.

But they came agonisingly close to reaching a second successive final after leading the reigning champions for all but five minutes of an enthralling last-four encounter which was settled by Handre Pollard’s late penalty.

“It’s one of those where we thought we had it, but let it slip away at the same time,” said Lawes.

“But we’ve proved a lot of people wrong. You give it all you’ve got. It’s sport, isn’t it?

“That’s what it means at the highest level. You get a couple of things wrong and get punished.

Courtney Lawes made his England debut in 2009
Courtney Lawes made his England debut in 2009 (Steve Parsons/PA)

“But a lot of people thought we’d have struggled, and in the end we were unlucky to lose.”

Lawes made his England debut against Australia in 2009 when head coach Borthwick was team captain.

The flanker was a beaten finalist against the Springboks in 2019 and also played in the 2011 and 2015 tournaments, in addition to representing the Lions in 2017 and 2021.

He believes England have a bright future under Borthwick and is determined to sign off by helping the team finish third.

“We showed to everyone what it means to play for this team,” said Lawes. “Play for your country and the boys alongside you.

“I think people can see now what a good coach he is – and where this team can really go.

“We want to finish on a high. It’s important for us to finish properly and send us all off on a good win.”

Father-of-four Lawes joined World Cup-winning prop Jason Leonard and international team-mates Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell and Dan Cole on a select list of England centurions in August by captaining his country in a shock warm-up defeat to Fiji at Twickenham.

Reigning champions South Africa condemned England to an agonising World Cup exit
Reigning champions South Africa condemned England to an agonising World Cup exit (David Davies/PA)

He waved to fans at Stade de France following England’s dramatic elimination and intends to spend more time with his children while continuing to playing for Northampton.

“The kids are at that age where they need their dad around,” he said.

“It will be good to be with them more, to provide some well-needed structure to the mob.

“As hard as it is being away from your family, you almost have another family.

England v South Africa – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Semi Final – Stade De France
Courtney Lawes, not pictured, believes England have a bright future under head coach Steve Borthwick (Mike Egerton/PA)

“You really feel like that, especially when you’re away in camps like World Cup camps. It’s five months, staying with your brothers.

“I’ll definitely miss the boys, the banter and all the stuff we get up to when we’re not training. I’ll miss the hard work as well.

“And I’ll definitely miss pulling the jersey on and giving it everything.”