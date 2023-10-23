On this day in 2017: Everton sack manager Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman was sacked as Everton manager on this day six years ago after a poor start to the season.

The Toffees were third from bottom in the Premier League having won just two of their opening nine league games and the Dutchman paid the price.

Koeman had led the club to a seventh-placed finish the previous season in his only full campaign at Goodison Park, but a 5-2 defeat against Arsenal proved to be his final match in charge.

At the time of the decision, Everton had conceded 18 goals in nine games, with only Crystal Palace having a worse goal difference and with the team having collected just eight points.

A brief statement from the club read: “Chairman Bill Kenwright, the board of directors and major shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign.”

Koeman took to social media following the announcement, saying: “I would like to place on record my thanks to the players and staff for all their work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager.

Ronald Koeman, left, brought Wayne Rooney back to Everton (Nigel French/PA)

“I would like to thank (chairman) Bill Kenwright, (major shareholder) Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board for the opportunity to have managed a great club, and to the fans as well for their passionate support for the club.

“Naturally I am disappointed at this moment but I wish the team good luck in

the future.”

Under-23s boss David Unsworth was placed in temporary charge before Sam

Allardyce took over until the end of the season.

Koeman was appointed boss of the Netherlands in 2018 and then again earlier this year after a spell with Barcelona.