Football rumours: Chelsea line up move for Aaron Ramsdale

What the papers say
Aaron Ramsdale has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea after losing his first-team spot at Arsenal to David Raya. According to The Sun, Bayern Munich are also looking at the 25-year-old England goalkeeper.
Chelsea and Manchester City are both keen on Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, 24, according to the Daily Mirror via Calciomercato. The Italian giants are likely to want more than £60million for the Italy international.
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola could reportedly be the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season. The Sun reports he faces talks with the club this week after taking just three points from the opening nine league games.
Manchester United assistant manager Mitchell Van Der Gaag does not appear to be going anywhere, despite interest from Ajax. The Daily Mail reports that the Dutch giants are unlikely to secure a return to the club after manager Maurice Steijn’s departure.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Douglas Luiz: Arsenal remain keen on Aston Villa’s Brazil international midfielder, 25, after having previous approaches turned down, according to 90Min.
Nicolas Gonzalez: Several Premier League clubs are watching the Fiorentina and Argentina winger, 25, writes La Gazzetta dello Sport.