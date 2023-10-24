Football rumours: Chelsea line up move for Aaron Ramsdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Chelsea line up move for Aaron Ramsdale

By Press Association
Could Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale be on the way to Chelsea?(John Walton/PA)
Could Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale be on the way to Chelsea?(John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Aaron Ramsdale has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea after losing his first-team spot at Arsenal to David Raya. According to The Sun, Bayern Munich are also looking at the 25-year-old England goalkeeper.

England v Italy – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Wembley Stadium
Italy’s Alessandro Bastoni (right) is reportedly interesting a number of Premier League clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea and Manchester City are both keen on Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, 24, according to the Daily Mirror via Calciomercato. The Italian giants are likely to want more than £60million for the Italy international.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola could reportedly be the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season. The Sun reports he faces talks with the club this week after taking just three points from the opening nine league games.

Manchester United assistant manager Mitchell Van Der Gaag does not appear to be going anywhere, despite interest from Ajax. The Daily Mail reports that the Dutch giants are unlikely to secure a return to the club after manager Maurice Steijn’s departure.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aston Villa v West Ham United – Premier League – Villa Park
Reports suggest Arenal are keeping an eye on Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz (left) (Jacob King/PA)

Douglas Luiz: Arsenal remain keen on Aston Villa’s Brazil international midfielder, 25, after having previous approaches turned down, according to 90Min.

Nicolas Gonzalez: Several Premier League clubs are watching the Fiorentina and Argentina winger, 25, writes La Gazzetta dello Sport.