Football rumours: Chelsea line up move for Aaron Ramsdale

What the papers say

Aaron Ramsdale has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea after losing his first-team spot at Arsenal to David Raya. According to The Sun, Bayern Munich are also looking at the 25-year-old England goalkeeper.

Italy’s Alessandro Bastoni (right) is reportedly interesting a number of Premier League clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea and Manchester City are both keen on Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, 24, according to the Daily Mirror via Calciomercato. The Italian giants are likely to want more than £60million for the Italy international.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola could reportedly be the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season. The Sun reports he faces talks with the club this week after taking just three points from the opening nine league games.

Manchester United assistant manager Mitchell Van Der Gaag does not appear to be going anywhere, despite interest from Ajax. The Daily Mail reports that the Dutch giants are unlikely to secure a return to the club after manager Maurice Steijn’s departure.

Social media round-up

Man Utd 'open to ANY Jadon Sancho transfer offer' with £73m star's Red Devils career '90 per cent over' https://t.co/SFRjexBXiQ https://t.co/SFRjexBXiQ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 23, 2023

🇦🇲 Henrikh Mkhitaryan on his contract due to expire in June: “I’m very happy at Inter, I feel very good here. My plan is to stay at the club”. Negotiations over new deal will continue in the next weeks and months. No rush as both parties want same outcome. pic.twitter.com/6YbkhOUDAR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2023

Players to watch

Reports suggest Arenal are keeping an eye on Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz (left) (Jacob King/PA)

Douglas Luiz: Arsenal remain keen on Aston Villa’s Brazil international midfielder, 25, after having previous approaches turned down, according to 90Min.

Nicolas Gonzalez: Several Premier League clubs are watching the Fiorentina and Argentina winger, 25, writes La Gazzetta dello Sport.