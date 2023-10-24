Rugby World Cup to be expanded to 24 teams in 2027 By Press Association October 24 2023, 1.04pm Share Rugby World Cup to be expanded to 24 teams in 2027 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4791975/rugby-world-cup-to-be-expanded-to-24-teams-in-2027/ Copy Link The next World Cup will feature 24 teams (David Davies/PA) The next World Cup will be expanded to 24 teams as part of a new global calendar approved by World Rugby’s council. The change that will come into effect for Australia 2027 is intended to provide more qualification opportunities for emerging nations as well as regional competitions. Further details of the revised format for the group stage will be announced at a World Rugby press conference on Tuesday afternoon. The World Rugby Council has approved transformational reform of the global men’s and women’s rugby calendarsIncluding the first-ever dedicated women’s and men’s calendars from 2026 and expansion of Rugby World Cup to 24 teams in 2027To find out more: https://t.co/iQln1BcIid— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 24, 2023 A new bi-annual international competition is also to be launched in 2026, comprising of two divisions of 12 teams with promotion and relegation commencing from 2030. The matches will take place in the July and November international windows.