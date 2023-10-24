Celtic need something from Atletico Madrid clash – Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Celtic need something from Atletico Madrid clash – Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers knows his side have little room for error in Europe (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Brendan Rodgers knows his side have little room for error in Europe (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits they need to take something from the visit of Atletico Madrid to progress in Europe.

But Rodgers is well aware of the European experience of Diego Simeone and his team and the need to be “intelligent” with their pressure.

Celtic have produced largely encouraging performances in their opening two Champions League games but they sit on zero points, three behind Feyenoord and four behind Atletico and Lazio.

Atletico were seconds away from winning in Rome and have a strong recent pedigree in Europe, which includes reaching two Champions League finals and winning the Europa League three times since 2010.

Rodgers said: “We play every game to win but your pressure always has to be educated. We want to be intense but we have to press the game with an intelligence as well, because they have top-level players.

“It’s important for us, if we are going to progress at any point in any of the competitions, we have to take something from the game, otherwise it’s a hugely difficult challenge for us.

“But we are excited about the challenge and I am really looking forward to seeing how we take that challenge on.

“This is a team that knows their way around European football, they are fighting for the Spanish title.

“But we just have to go and play our game and look to be brave and play with that courage we have been playing with, and see if we can pose them some problems.”

Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone will bring his team to Celtic Park (Tim Goode/PA)

The former Liverpool and Leicester manager added: “I actually think we will have a lot of the ball. In terms of how Atletico play, they will press us in certain sectors of the game.

“But Diego always sets his teams up to play in a lower block in the main, which means it’s very, very difficult to break through.

“I think we will still have a good amount of possession but we have obviously devised a plan that will help us give them things to think about.”

Celtic’s chances in Rotterdam were undone by losing a soft goal from a free-kick on the stroke of half-time before getting two players sent off.

They took the lead against Lazio and looked to have won the game late on only to be denied by a marginal offside decision, before conceding deep into stoppage time. Rodgers will aim to use the frustration of that finale to drive his players on.

“The Lazio game was a real indication of the level,” he said. “We played very well but one moment at the end of the game costs you the points.

“That’s a reminder of the level but it doesn’t stop you being persistent and looking to fight. The fans expect us to fight and run in order to play quality football. That’s the style of this team and we will continue to do that.

“It’s life, isn’t it? Adversity is some of the best learning that you have. The pain was numbing at the end because we didn’t feel we deserved that, but I don’t want to be taking condolences after losing games of football. I respect the level we are at and it’s up to us to see if we can be more progressive in our results.

“One of the biggest things at this level is concentration. If you drop your guard for a second, you can get punished.

“We have shown, especially in the Lazio game, we can create opportunities and our goal was fantastic.

“I always say concentration at this level is huge and finishing your opportunities when you get them.

“We have to have that collective mentality, a green and white block moving up the pitch, everyone together and pressing and passing how we want to.

“If we can do that and keep that concentration, we have a great chance against any team, especially at home.”