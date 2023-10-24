Stenhousemuir denied by dogged Elgin

Ten-man Stenhousemuir missed the chance to move up to second in Scottish League Two after Rory MacEwan’s late goal secured bottom-placed Elgin a 1-1 draw.

Adam Brown’s deflected shot found its way in after half an hour for the visitors.

Stenhousemuir were denied a second when a goalmouth scramble saw the ball cannon off the post.

Ross Meechan was sent off for the Warriors four minutes before half-time after denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Stenhousemuir managed to soak up huge second-half pressure, with Elgin hitting the post, before MacEwan struck four minutes from time.