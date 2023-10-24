Four in a row for Southend after beating Ebbsfleet

Southend’s impressive run continued with a 3-0 success over Ebbsfleet which extended their winning streak in the National League to four games.

The Shrimpers made it six unbeaten in total thanks to goals from Oli Coker, Gus Scott-Morriss and Jack Wood.

Coker opened the scoring when he curled into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 25th minute.

Scott-Morriss ensured the points were staying in Essex with another impressive finish, sending a looping shot into the net after 53 minutes, with Wood’s late strike adding icing to the cake.