Danilo Orsi leaves it late to salvage draw for Crawley at Walsall

Danilo Orsi’s last-gasp header meant Crawley avoided a fourth defeat in a row as the Red Devils drew 1-1 with Walsall.

The Saddlers had opened the scoring in the 89th minute through Danny Johnson, who was on hand to tap in after Brandon Comley’s effort hit a post.

After a drab first half, Walsall launched a second-half onslaught but were met by an inspired Corey Addai in the Crawley goal.

The 26-year-old had first kept out Isaac Hutchinson’s header, before sprawling to block Donervon Daniels’ piledriver.

Johnson himself had also been thwarted by the in-form Addai minutes earlier.

Daniels’ pass set Ross Tierney on his way and his low cross was met by Johnson, but Addai was there once again to keep the Saddlers at bay.

Johnson popped up to prod home his first goal since August after Comley saw his effort rebound off the goal frame.

But Crawley refused to be beaten, as Orsi nodded in his fifth of the season four minutes into stoppage time to salvage a point.