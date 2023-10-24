Stockport record ninth straight win as Crewe are beaten

Leaders Stockport extended their winning run to nine league games as Kyle Wootton’s second-half header and a late strike from Isaac Olaofe secured a 2-0 win at rivals Crewe.

There was little to separate County and their Cheshire rivals in an opening half where meticulous defending from both sides ensured goalmouth excitement was in short supply.

It took until the 42nd minute before either keeper saw action with Crewe’s Harvey Davies making a routine save after Olaofe dug out a shot with little venom behind it from the edge of the D.

But the game burst into life after the restart as Davies reacted smartly to block off Olaofe’s route to goal after the frontman burst clear inside the six-yard box. Odin Bailey then fired an effort wide as Dave Challinor’s side began to turn the screw on their hosts.

Their dominance paid off in the 66th minute when substitute Wootton thundered a far-post header into the bottom corner after Bailey whipped the ball across the six-yard box from a short corner.

Crewe responded and substitute Elliott Nevitt thumped a header wide at the near post.

Olaofe wasted the chance to double Stockport’s lead after Ryan Croasdale slid Wootton clear on the right to pick out his striking colleague, who lifted the ball over from close range.

But the striker sealed the contest in the 89th minute when Wootton robbed Mickey Demetriou and played in Olaofe, who shot into the bottom corner.