Barrow halt winless run with victory at Forest Green

Barrow returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Forest Green.

First-half goals from Sam Foley and Dom Telford secured a fifth League Two triumph this season and saw them end a run of four league games without a win.

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman produced a string of fine saves to preserve the clean sheet for the visitors.

They led after just four minutes through Foley’s deflected strike from 25 yards following a well-worked short corner routine.

Telford doubled Barrow’s lead when he controlled Elliot Newby’s goalward effort and hammered home into the far corner from inside the penalty area on 18 minutes.

Forest Green forward Troy Deeney was denied at point-blank range by Farman having been played through one-on-one inside the penalty area.

Foley almost gave Barrow a third when Telford slid the midfielder in down their left but his strike cannoned back off the crossbar.

Farman thwarted Deeney from six yards before Forest Green striker Callum Morton’s goalbound effort was cleared off the line.