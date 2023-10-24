Wrexham leave it late as Elliot Lee snatches victory against struggling Sutton

Substitute Elliot Lee scored a late winner for Wrexham to snatch a 2-1 victory against League Two’s bottom side Sutton.

Paul Mullin’s fantastic early finish put the Dragons ahead at the Racecourse and Aiden O’Brien equalised after the break, but Lee struck in the dying moments to ensure Wrexham crept back into the top three.

Mullin headed James McClean’s corner over the crossbar after 10 minutes, but made no mistake with a curling finish on the turn from outside the box leaving goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis little chance.

Sutton went close when O’Brien fired inches off target as half-time approached.

The Dragons nearly grabbed a second before the break through Ryan Barnett’s fierce effort and Ollie Palmer’s header, but Bouzanis stopped both.

The visitors got back on level terms just before the hour when Harry Smith crossed low for O’Brien to slot home and looked to have shared the spoils as full-time neared.

But Lee blasted home from the edge of the box to net what proved to be the winner with two minutes left.