Shaq Forde the hero as Leyton Orient leave it late

Shaq Forde scored a 96th-minute equaliser as Leyton Orient rescued a 2-2 draw in an incident-packed game at Northampton.

Orient led early through Rob Hunt but Sam Hoskins scored twice in three minutes to turn things around, only for Kieron Bowie to see red before Forde’s dramatic leveller.

The home side started well but Orient weathered the storm before breaking the deadlock with their first shot on 14 minutes when a patient move ended with Hunt collecting Ruel Sotiriou’s pass and firing in his first goal for the club.

Lee Burge reacted well to prevent Idris El Mizouni from doubling the lead but everything turned around in the space of three minutes at the start of the second half.

Hoskins first equalised, latching onto Shaun McWilliams’ pass and beating Sol Brynn via a deflection, before he converted from the spot after Akin Odimayo was taken down in the box.

Bowie then saw red for an apparent headbutt and Orient should have been level within minutes but Sotiriou somehow headed wide from underneath the crossbar.

Burge tipped over Sotiriou’s rasping volley but Orient’s pressure finally told deep into stoppage time as Forde converted Jordan Graham’s cross.