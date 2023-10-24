Accrington march on with victory at AFC Wimbledon

Accrington secured a fourth consecutive League Two win after holding off an AFC Wimbledon comeback to claim a 4-2 victory.

Joe Pritchard’s brace either side of Tommy Leigh’s effort gave Stanley a 3-0 lead and, despite two goals from Dons substitute Omar Bugiel, Brad Hills added a fourth late on.

Stanley opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Dons keeper Alex Bass’ fumble allowed captain Pritchard to bundle the ball into the net.

The visitors deservedly doubled their lead five minutes later when Leigh let go of a stunning 25-yarder that nestled in the top right corner.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson made a triple switch at half-time but within 24 seconds of the restart the hosts were 3-0 down, Bass parrying straight into the path of Pritchard to tap home.

Jackson’s changes took effect after 50 minutes when Bugiel swept home with his left foot and the substitute looked to have set up a grandstand finish when he forced home a second from James Tilley’s corner.

But the hosts’ comeback was quashed in the 83rd minute when Norwich loanee Hills headed home Pritchard’s free-kick.