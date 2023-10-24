Barnsley brush aside Shrewsbury at Oakwell

Barnsley closed the gap on second-placed Oxford in League One following a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury at Oakwell.

Herbie Kane opened the scoring from the spot in the 20th minute after the Reds were awarded their first home penalty since March 2021, with Callum Styles adding a second just minutes later.

League One top-scorer Devante Cole netted a third with 15 minutes to play to leave the Tykes two points behind Oxford.

Barnsley were awarded a penalty after Barry Cotter’s strike from the edge of the box was blocked by the arm of the onrushing Carl Winchester.

Kane stepped up, firing to the right of Marko Marosi to give his side a 1-0 lead.

The Tykes swiftly doubled their advantage five minutes later. Cole countered down the right and crossed to Styles who slotted home from inside the box.

The Shrews nearly pulled one back on the hour mark. Cheyenne Dunkley headed goalwards but Nicky Cadden was there to clear off the line.

Cole made it three in the 75th minute. Playing a neat one-two with Max Watters, he found himself with just the keeper to beat and slotted past Marosi.