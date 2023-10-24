Dundee and Ross County play out goalless draw

Dundee and Ross County had to settle for a share of the spoils in their goalless cinch Premiership clash at Dens.

Both sides had chances but just could not find the back of the net.

The result means Dundee have drawn three games in succession while the Staggies have ended a run of three defeats in a row.

County had an opportunity in the 13th minute when Yan Dhanda fired a dangerous corner in from the right with Jack Baldwin’s shot being blocked in front of goal by a home defender.

The Staggies then passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to take the lead when Dhanda played in Simon Murray but with the goal at his mercy, his shot was too close to home keeper Trevor Carson who made a vital stop with his foot to deny the striker.

The hosts hit back straight away with County keeper Ross Laidlaw having to turn a low Finlay Robertson shot away for a corner with the keeper called into action again soon after to gather a Zak Rudden shot from the edge of the box.

County had another opening of their own on the half-hour mark with a Dhanda corner from the right finding James Brown, with Carson producing a fantastic save from the defender’s header.

The hosts’ Amadou Bakayoko tried his luck from long range but his shot lacked venom and was easily gathered by Laidlaw and the teams headed in at half-time with the score still deadlocked.

The Staggies thought they had finally broken the deadlock in the 64th minute when Brown bundled home but the “goal” was ruled out for offside, a decision that was eventually rubber-stamped after referee Colin Steven was called to the trackside monitor by VAR Andrew Dallas with the official agreeing with the initial call.

The hosts hit straight back with Bakayoko smashing a fierce shot that Laidlaw stopped at his near post with a vital save.

Eamonn Brophy came off the bench and was agonisingly close to making an immediate impact, sending a well-struck shot from 25 yards fizzing just past Carson’s right-hand post.

Another sub, Dundee’s Diego Pineda then had a chance of his own as he cut in from the left but his shot was too close to Laidlaw who made a near-post block. The Mexican striker had another opportunity shortly after but this time he dragged his shot wide.

With the clock ticking down, the game was on a knife edge and Pineda had a chance to win it in the 89th minute but his shot was saved with his feet by Laidlaw.