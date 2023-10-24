Erico Sousa shines as Boreham Wood hit back to defeat Dagenham By Press Association October 24 2023, 10.10pm Share Erico Sousa shines as Boreham Wood hit back to defeat Dagenham Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4792671/erico-sousa-shines-as-boreham-wood-hit-back-to-defeat-dagenham/ Copy Link Erico Sousa helped Boreham Wood win at Dagenham (Andrew Matthews/PA) Erico Sousa wrapped up a comeback win for Boreham Wood as they sunk Dagenham 3-1 at Victoria Road. The visitors arrived in east London with just one league win in seven and things threatened to get worse when Inih Effiong fired Dagenham into a 21st-minute lead. Tyrone Marsh headed against the bar for Boreham Wood before they levelled just past the half-hour mark through Billy Sass-Davis. Lee Ndlovu finished off a superb through-ball from Sousa to put his side into the lead in the 48th minute and Sousa sealed victory by netting himself on 67.