Erico Sousa shines as Boreham Wood hit back to defeat Dagenham

Erico Sousa wrapped up a comeback win for Boreham Wood as they sunk Dagenham 3-1 at Victoria Road.

The visitors arrived in east London with just one league win in seven and things threatened to get worse when Inih Effiong fired Dagenham into a 21st-minute lead.

Tyrone Marsh headed against the bar for Boreham Wood before they levelled just past the half-hour mark through Billy Sass-Davis.

Lee Ndlovu finished off a superb through-ball from Sousa to put his side into the lead in the 48th minute and Sousa sealed victory by netting himself on 67.