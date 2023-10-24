Bolton strike twice late on to seal first ever away win over Wycombe

Bolton recorded their first ever away victory over Wycombe as they won 4-2 at Adams Park.

The encounter started off slow before a howler by Max Stryjek in the Wanderers goal gifted Ian Evatt’s high-flying side the lead after 15 minutes.

Paris Maghoma got a first goal on his third start for the club since joining on loan from Brentford after he let fly a tame shot from 20 yards, which Stryjek inexplicably spilled over the line.

The visitors then doubled their lead through a brilliant George Thomason lob nine minutes before the break for his first strike of the season.

However, Wycombe pulled a goal back moments into the second half through a wonder strike from Luke Leahy, before David Wheeler equalised for the home side with less than 10 minutes remaining.

It looked like Wycombe were going to go for the win, before an Eoin Toal header in the 85th minute and an Aaron Morley penalty four minutes later snatched victory for the Trotters in the dying embers.

The result means Wycombe drop to 10th whilst Bolton remain in fourth.