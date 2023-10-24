Josh Vela piles more misery on Reading as Fleetwood snatch victory

Josh Vela struck a stoppage-time winner as Reading’s dismal run without a League One victory stretched to six matches after they were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Fleetwood.

The visitors, dominant throughout much of the first half, went ahead after only 65 seconds thanks to Bosun Lawal’s first senior goal.

Reading levelled in the 56th minute through Dom Ballard but Town snatched victory through skipper Vela in the second minute of added time.

In a first meeting between the two clubs, Fleetwood began the stronger and took the lead just past the one-minute mark.

Right-back Lawal, on loan from Celtic, sent in a low 20-yard drive that surprised home goalkeeper David Button and crept in.

Town continued to dictate proceedings, with Promise Omochere nodding against the outside of an upright and Button having to save twice to deny Jack Marriott.

Reading offered little in the opening period and were jeered off by their fans at half-time.

But they improved after the interval and Ballard made no mistake when he bundled in a deflected Sam Smith centre.

Charlie Savage almost won it for the hosts towards the end but his powerful effort cannoned off a post, allowing Vela to strike late on after the Reading defence failed to clear the danger.