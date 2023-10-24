Josh Vela piles more misery on Reading as Fleetwood snatch victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Vela piles more misery on Reading as Fleetwood snatch victory

By Press Association
Josh Vela grabbed a late winner for Fleetwood at Reading (Richard Sellers/PA)
Josh Vela struck a stoppage-time winner as Reading’s dismal run without a League One victory stretched to six matches after they were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Fleetwood.

The visitors, dominant throughout much of the first half, went ahead after only 65 seconds thanks to Bosun Lawal’s first senior goal.

Reading levelled in the 56th minute through Dom Ballard but Town snatched victory through skipper Vela in the second minute of added time.

In a first meeting between the two clubs, Fleetwood began the stronger and took the lead just past the one-minute mark.

Right-back Lawal, on loan from Celtic, sent in a low 20-yard drive that surprised home goalkeeper David Button and crept in.

Town continued to dictate proceedings, with Promise Omochere nodding against the outside of an upright and Button having to save twice to deny Jack Marriott.

Reading offered little in the opening period and were jeered off by their fans at half-time.

But they improved after the interval and Ballard made no mistake when he bundled in a deflected Sam Smith centre.

Charlie Savage almost won it for the hosts towards the end but his powerful effort cannoned off a post, allowing Vela to strike late on after the Reading defence failed to clear the danger.