Chesterfield scored four second-half goals to down York and go clear at summit

Chesterfield turned on the style in the second half to sink struggling York 4-0 and move two points clear at the top of the National League.

The Spireites were frustrated for long periods of the first half and visiting keeper Rory Watson saved well to deny Armando Dobra.

Ollie Banks finally broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half and Tom Naylor’s crisp volley doubled the home side’s lead on the hour mark.

Two goals from Will Grigg in the final half-hour completed an impressive second-half display and strengthened his side’s grip on top spot.